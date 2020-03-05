Disney+ UK confirmed as coming to Amazon Fire TV and tablets

Disney+ UK is arriving on March 24, 2020, and as well as getting its very own app in the Sky Q set-top box, it has now been confirmed that the hot new streaming service is also coming to Amazon Fire devices. That means subscribers will be able to watch Disney Plus UK through their Amazon Fire Tablet or Amazon Fire TV on launch day.

Excitingly, it has also been confirmed that Disney+ will work with Amazon Alexa. This means that users will be able to ask Alexa to find the Disney+ app, open it, and then find specific content in its library, such as “Alexa, play The Mandalorian” or “Alexa, find Star Wars movies.”

Speaking on Amazon Fire integration a statement read:

"We’re excited to announce that Disney+, the new streaming service from the Walt Disney Company, will be available on Amazon devices in the UK including Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets on March 24th."

Lastly, Disney has confirmed that Amazon Fire Tablet users will be able to download movies to watch when they want, as well as TV series and animation shorts.

For those who desperately need to enjoy Disney+ in the UK right now, then you can do so by executing this simple trick. For those who savour the anticipation, it has just been confirmed that Disney+ is getting a host of new content this month, including the Marvel superhero movie Black Panther, and super-silly animation Ice Age.