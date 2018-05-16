Design your own wallet with Launer's new bespoke service

Make this personal item, truly personal

By

Whether intentional or not, your wallet says a lot about your character. Is it a tatty canvas bifold with dog-eared notes hanging out, or is it a pristine patent leather card holder with a Coutts credit card in?

Launer has taken this concept one step further, with a wallet you can completely customise.

The new made-to-order services covers five bags, and the brand's heritage Eight Credit Card Wallet.

An online tool allows you to choose from an extensive colour and leather selection. Simply click on the desired shade and texture and see it imagined immediately.

The choice is (almost) endless and you'll become the creator of a bag or wallet that is both unique and personal to you.

The best thing is that there's no additional cost for this personalised service.

We think it'll make the perfect Father's Day or Wedding gift, and can't wait to see some of the designs you come up with.

Prices start at £198, and you can check out the design tool on Launer's website.

