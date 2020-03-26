Dell XPS 13 laptop deal: $400 off a Dell XPS 13 laptop work from home bundle

New to working from home? Dell's XPS 13 laptop deal saves you $400 on a complete working from home setup – a Dell XPS 13 laptop, 27 inch monitor, USB-C mobile adapter, keyboard, and mouse for just $1,100.

If you're used to going into an office a day, it's easy to keep work and home life separated. Since many of us have had to make the switch to working from home for the foreseeable future, making sure you've got the proper setup is key to working effectively.

Dell's taking the initiative to help those new to working at home with their work from home laptop bundles. This bundle in particular is an incredible value, complete with all the accessories needed to setup a proper home office. Dell's XPS 13 laptop deal includes a Dell XPS 13 laptop, 27 inch monitor, USB-C mobile adapter, keyboard, and mouse for an all-in-one home office package.

Dell offers a number of work from home laptop bundles, some including XPS 15 and others including the Inspiron 13 or Inspiron 15. You can browse all of Dell's work from home laptop bundles by clicking the link below, or you can read on to learn more about Dell's XPS 13 laptop deal which saves you $400.

Dell XPS 13 Work From Home Laptop Bundle | Save $400 at Dell.com

Everything you need to start working from home. A Dell XPS 13 laptop, 27 inch monitor, USB-C mobile adapter, keyboard and mouse. Pick up this work from home laptop bundle today and save!View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Work From Home Laptop Bundle Features

Dell XPS 13 Intel i5 laptop – get Dell's flagship XPS 13 latop complete with 10th Gen Intel i5 processor for maximum performance

– get Dell's flagship XPS 13 latop complete with 10th Gen Intel i5 processor for maximum performance Ultra fast SSD – 256GB SSD increases responsiveness and reduces loading times for programs (I would recommend picking up an external hard drive!)

– 256GB SSD increases responsiveness and reduces loading times for programs (I would recommend picking up an external hard drive!) 8GB DDR3 RAM – run resource intensive programs with minimal issues, Excel, Photoshop, this laptop will handle it

– run resource intensive programs with minimal issues, Excel, Photoshop, this laptop will handle it 27 inch monitor – get an extra HD monitor with this bundle, more screen real estate means more productivity

– get an extra HD monitor with this bundle, more screen real estate means more productivity USB-C mobile adapter – connect your favorite USB-C devices and work the way you want

If you're just starting to work from home, Dell's XPS 13 laptop deal gives you everything you need to get going right out of the box. This bundle helps save some money in the process!