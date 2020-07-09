Dell G3 15 gaming laptop deal delivers summer sale price plunge

Right now Dell is running its summer sale and that means you can currently pick up many of its best laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories with fat discounts.

Case in point is this great deal on the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop, which has £118.86 cut off it cost by simply using a special deal code at checkout.

Here's how pick up the Dell G3 15 deal.

1. Go to the Dell G3 15 page on Dell's website.

2. Add the laptop to your cart.

3. Add any extras you might want, such as Office 365, a companion monitor, or an external keyboard and mouse.

4. Apply the coupon code EARLY14 in the box marked 'Promotional Code'.

5. Enjoy your £118.86 discount!

We really rate Dell's G-range of gaming laptops and this variant delivers a great all-round system for, in our eyes, an affordable price point. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Dell G3 15 | Now £730.14 with deal code EARLY14 | Available at Dell

Use the deal code EARLY14 right now over at Dell's official store and you can pick up the G3 15 gaming laptop for just £730.14, with a very welcome £118.86 cut off its cost. Free delivery is also included with the deal. Nice.View Deal

The Dell G3 15 is a fantastic all-round laptop that also has strong gaming hardware tucked under the hood. This model features an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU (8M Cache, up to 4.5 GHz), an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD and runs Windows 10 Home 64bit.

Playing today's best PC games on this system will be a breeze on its Full HD screen, so the fact that you can now pick it up for an attractive new lower price point is definitely something to celebrate.

