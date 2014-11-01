Dell extends tablet family with budget Venue 8 Pro 3000

If you're on the lookout for a cheap Windows tablet that offers little more bang for your buck, then check out the Dell Venue 8 Pro 3000.

Dell has become the latest company to roll out a Windows tablet with an affordable price tag.

The Dell Venue 8 Pro 3000 may be a little more expensive than other Windows 8.1 tablets from the likes of Toshiba and Acer, but it offers a rather more capable spec sheet.

The starting price is $200 (around £125), for which you'll be getting an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display and 32GB of storage.

That's better than most in the same price bracket, although the rest of the specs are what you would expect from a low-cost tablet.

That includes an Intel Atom processor, a skimpy 1GB of memory, microSD expansion up to 32GB, Bluetooth and microUSB.

The Venue 8 Pro also packs a built-in microphone and speaker, and a 1.2MP front-facing camera and 5MP rear shooter.

If that doesn't float your boat, then you can also grab the Venue 8 Pro 5000 with a better processer and twice the RAM starting at $249.99.

The Venue 8 Pro comes in black and white and also has a free 1-year Microsoft Office 365 subscription bundled with it.

Alternately, you can grab the Venue 8 Pro with a stylus and folio case for $229.99