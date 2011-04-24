Dell 10-inch tablet specs and name leaked

Dell Honeycomb tablet details revealed

Dell's 10-inch tablet revealed earlier this year, will be known as the Streak Pro after a leaked roadmap revealed details of what we can expect from the larger Dell slate device.

Given a demonstration by Dell's Michael Tatelman at CES in January, details were scarce about the 10-inch tablet offering aimed at business users, but the roadmap suggests we can expect a 10-inch screen with 1280x800 WXGA resolution, a NVIDIA Tegra T25 processor and the all important tablet optimised Android Honeycomb OS.

Its business credentials appear to be supported by the inclusion of an “Enterprise application stack” while there is also mention of 2 mics for video chatting. It does however state the Streak Pro will be Data only, which leads us to believe that unlike the first Dell Streak, you won't be able to make standard calls on it.

The Roadmap points to a June 11 release date for the Dell Streak Pro and also outlines two more devices, one of which is a 13-inch convertible tablet set to run on Windows 7. You can see information about the other two tablets in the image here.

Link: Android Central