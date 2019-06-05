Deal alert 🚨: Save over £100 on Virgin Media TV and fibre broadband

It's been a very busy few weeks for Virgin Media. Not only has the company recently unveiled a complete overhaul of its broadband and phone bundles in order to compete with the likes of Sky, but it has now slashed the price of its TV package.

Virgin Media has slashed the price of its Big Bundle, which includes free weekend calls, access to 122 channels, and M100 fibre broadband speeds with unlimited usage. The cost has been dropped from £38 to £29 a month.

Since this is a 12-month contract, that equates to a saving of £108 over the course of the year. That's a pretty amazing deal.

You'll also get a Virgin TV V6 box thrown-in for free. This is the latest hardware from the firm and allows you to records six shows simultaneously, while watching a seventh from your recordings or the on-demand selection. If you've already got a Netflix subscription, you'll be able to access the full catalogue or shows and movies available on the streaming service direct from the set-top box. Amazon Prime support is coming to the Virgin TV V6 in the coming months, too.

Virgin Media includes 122 channels in its Big Bundle, including the likes of BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, Channel 4, Paramount Network, Sony Crime Channel, Sony Movie Channel, Film 4, CBS Drama, Horror Channel, Vice, PBS America, Food Network, Sky Sports Racing, Pop, and more.

Unless you cancel at the end of the 12-month contract, Virgin Media will revert to £59 a month for the Big Bundle. There's also a one-off £25 set-up fee, too.

Virgin Media Big Bundle | M100 fibre broadband | Big Bundle TV Package | Free Landline And Virgin Mobile Calls At Weekend | £38 £29 a month | £25 one-off set-up fee

