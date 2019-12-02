Cyber Monday PRICE CRASH: get the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music for £119 less today

Cyber Monday brought along some great wearable deals and especially on Amazon, you can get your paws on some pretty good Fitbit deals, but we had to wait up until now to see a really good Garmin watch deal. Not only that but it can be found not on Amazon, but on Chain Reaction Cycles, for a bit of variety.

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music in Rose Gold on Chain Reaction Cycles for £229.99, was £349, you save £119.01 – 34%

The Garmin Forerunner 645 sits on the top of our best running watch list still, mainly for its good value-for-money factor. To get this great multi-sport smartwatch for almost £120 off is just amazing and if you don't mind or maybe even prefer the rose gold coloured casing, well, aren't you just the luckiest person right now?

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music is the perfect balance the lower mid-range Forerunner 245 and the high-end Forerunner 945. The Music version has enough on board storage to store up to 500 songs on it plus it's also Garmin Pay ready, meaning you can leave your phone behind when you head out running or cycling. The Garmin Forerunner 645 is also swimproof, so triathletes can also use it. The battery can last up to a week, a deal not to be missed!View Deal

Should you buy the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music

The name Garmin needs no introduction to anyone remotely interested in outdoor activities. You might know them for their excellent Approach golf watch series or the diving ready Descent Mk1. But it is most likely that you know them for their sublime Forerunner series, beloved amongst runners, cyclists and triathletes alike.

The Garmin Forerunner 645 is the upper-midrange entry to the Forerunner range and the one discounted by Chain Reaction Cycles is the more capable version with built-in music storage and contatcless payment option.

On top of that, it has a bright 1.2-inch screen (slightly smaller than the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and on par with the Polar Vantage V), integrated GPS, is swimproof, dust resistant and only weighs 42 grams, not something that'll get in the way on your runs.

The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music also supports smart notifications and has a battery life of up to seven days, something the Apple Watch Series 5 wish it had.

