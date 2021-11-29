Cyber Monday: it's your last chance to buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with 50% off

Right now, you can buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for less than $25 at Best Buy, that's a huge 50% discount. But this deal won't be around for much longer so don't waste any time if you plan to buy one.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K will give you a quick, easy and cheap way to stream all of your favourite shows in 4K. You can use it with any compatible screen or TV that has an HDMI port.

If you don't have a 4K capable TV then you can also get 50% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) - it costs less than $20 and will display content from services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in HD resolution.

These are without a doubt two of the best Cyber Monday deals you can get on a TV streaming stick.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99, now $24.99 at Best Buy (save $25) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99, now $24.99 at Best Buy (save $25)

Get 50% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at Best Buy today. You'll be able to make the most out of your UHD TV with this media streaming stick thanks to 4K support. It's really easy to use, and you can control it by voice.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen): was $39.99, now $19.99 at Best Buy (save $20) Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen): was $39.99, now $19.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

If you don't have a TV that supports 4K, then you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen). It will stream content in HD on any TV or monitor - giving you quick access to all of your favourite services like Netflix and Disney+.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K lets you stream content from services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ on your UHD TV or monitor. As well as offering 4K, it also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and even Dolby Atmos audio. TV shows and movies will never have looked so good!

It's packed full of extra smart features, and there are tonnes of different apps to stream from as well. In the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, we thought the streaming stick was incredibly easy to set up and use, packing everything into a simple and intuitive user interface. You'll even be able to control it by voice through Amazon Alexa.