Cyber Monday drone deals: DJI Mavic Mini drone is a steal with these offers

Drone's make excellent Christmas gifts, and the Cyber Monday sales is a great time to buy. The DJI Mavic Mini isn't the newest of the range – it was replaced by the DJI Mini 2 in 2020, but that means it's a great drone to go for if you're looking for a discount. There are a few awesome offers on the Mini this Cyber Monday.

Head to B&H Photo for $174 off the Fly More Combo, or if you don't mind going refurbed, Amazon has a renewed model for just $229, which is the cheapest price we've seen.

DJI dominates our best drone ranking. It's quite simply the best drone maker around, and the Mini range is an excellent, more affordable way to get into drone flying. These are amongst the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen. Not quite right for you? Head to our best cheap drone ranking for some more budget friendly alternatives.

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo: was $499, now $325.54 at B&H Photo (save $174) DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo: was $499, now $325.54 at B&H Photo (save $174)

Head to B&H and there's a coupon that'll be automatically applied in your cart that'll drop the price of the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo by $200 (tax takes the final price drop to $174). This bundle includes extra batteries, spare propellors and more – and you'll also get a propeller holder thrown in for free.

DJI Mavic Mini [renewed]: was $349, now $229 at Amazon (save $120) DJI Mavic Mini [renewed]: was $349, now $229 at Amazon (save $120)

If you don't mind a refurbed DJI Mavic Mini, the cheapest option is to head to Amazon. This drone looks and works like new, and is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

The DJI Mini is super compact, smooth, very easy to control and will shoot exceptional 2.7K video and impressive 12mp stills. There's no obstacle avoidance and no follow-me mode, but if you can get past that, it's a great recommendation.