Cyber Monday deal knocks 50% off AncestryDNA testing kits at Amazon

DNA testing is very popular right now, and not just with former Jeremy Kyle Show participants. Unfortunately, although we can't tell you about your past, we can tell you that your future won't feature a cut-price Ancestry DNA deal unless you buy this one before midnight on 30 November – because that's when Cyber Monday ends.

For anyone with an interest in their family's past then this Cyber Monday deal is one to get excited about. That's because the very well reviewed AncestryDNA kit, one of the absolute best DNA testing kits available today, is discounted in the Cyber Monday sales by 50% in the US (that's $60 off) and 45% in the UK (saving you £40).

The AncestryDNA kit lets you discover your ancestry, get a detailed ethnicity breakdown and then find relatives from a huge global database. The kit is very easy to use, too, with a simple cheek swab all that is needed to get the results.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

US deal: AncestryDNA | Was $119 | Now $59 | Save $60 at Amazon

50% off! A really nice saving here of 50% on one of the most well-reviewed DNA testing kits on the market. AncestryDNA has real pedigree in this field, having been setup way back in 2012, and in T3's AncestryDNA review, we awarded it four stars, and said it was a fantastic tool for tracking relatives. View Deal

AncestryDNA | Was £89 | Now £49 | Save £40 at Amazon

45% off! Shoppers in the UK can knock £40 off the price of this excellent DNA testing kit. It's extremely well reviewed (a 4.5* average over 28k reviews at time of writing), and makes a great unusual Christmas gift. Use it to find out more about your ethnic makeup, and build a family tree.View Deal

For a complete overview of the top DNA kits on the market, be sure to check out T3's best DNA testing kit buying guide, which concisely describes the strengths and weaknesses.