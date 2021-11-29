Cyber Monday: 58% off Blink Outdoor cameras and Amazon Echo Show 5 bundle

If it's one of the best Cyber Monday deals you're after, that's exactly what you'll get here. You could save a massive 58% when you buy the Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit with the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) - that takes the price down from $266 to only $110. For more deals, check out T3's handy Best Cyber Monday deals LIVE blog.

To secure your home, the Blink Outdoor cameras are wire-free and will run for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries. They're some of the best security cameras you can buy if you're on a budget. You'll be alerted when the cameras detect motion, showing you HD footage of the outside of your home. You'll be able to hear everything that's going on as well thanks to the two-way audio.

If you buy this bundle, the two cameras come with the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) so you'll be able to take a look at what's going on outside by asking Alexa to show you the camera's live view on its 5.5inch display. In the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) review, we thought it'd be perfect to use in a bedroom or office and it even took a spot as one of the best smart speakers in T3's guide.