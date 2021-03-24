Currys TV deals: LG OLED 4K TV now just £999, save £2k on a Samsung QLED, and more

Currys has launched its new 'Epic Deals' event, with up to 40% off a huge range of electronics, including some excellent TV deals on sets from Samsung, LG, Sony Hisense and more, across all sizes and budgets.

You can browse the full range here – Currys makes it easy to select particular brands, prices or sizes you're looking for – but we'll pick out some of the real blockbuster deals below.

• Browse Currys' Epic TV deals

Our literal headline deals are the price drops on the LG BX OLED TV, and on Samsung's 8K TVs. Our LG BX review called it "a brilliantly specified, competitively priced OLED TV" and when it comes to the sheer range of features and future-proofing, noted that "rival OLED screens from Philips, Sony and Panasonic just can’t compete". And it's just become LG's cheapest ever OLED TV, hitting a price of just £999 at Currys now.

The big big discounts are on Samsung's high-end TVs, though. The 8K 75-inch Samsung Q950TS sat top of our list of the best TVs until very recently, and there's a perfectly strong argument that it should still be there. And you can now save £2,000 off full price at Currys!

There's a similarly good price cut on the slightly more affordable Samsung Q800T 8K TV. This is the Q950TS' little sibling, packing the same incredible upscaling from 4K to 8K, but a less dazzlingly bright backlight. You can save £1,000 at Currys on the 75-inch version – this would be one hell of a TV to enjoy the delayed Euro 2020 tournament with.

Like we said, the deals aren't all about the high-end stuff – the 55-inch Sony XH9296 for £796 is one of the bargains of the year, especially if you have (or will get a PS5), because it has HDMI 2.1 support. Or the 50-inch Philips 50PUS7555 for £398 is absolutely one of the best big-screen experiences for under £400, especially thanks to support for every major HDR format, which is something no other TV we've mentioned here offers!

As we said, there are loads more options beyond these, so don't miss out on these prices while they last! And don't forget you can find more of the latest offers in our best TV deals guide.