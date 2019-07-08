Currys debuts Amazon Prime Day-busting Black Tag sale, these are the best deals

Currys partners with Google to deliver Amazon Prime Day rival super sale. These are the best deals so far...

Amazon Prime Day Currys Black Tag Summer Event
Amazon Prime Day 2019 is now only a week away and, in news that will please tech enthusiasts throughout the land, Currys just launched its very own rival super sale.

Dubbed the Black Tag Summer Event, the retailer has partnered with Amazon's arch rival Google to deliver a massive sales event where 1000s of products are not only heavily discounted but also available with free next day deliver, too.

As you would expect from a sales event where Google is a key partner, plenty of Google products have received serious price cuts, with everything from the Google Home Mini, to the brand-new Google Pixel 3a smartphone dropping in price.

Other standout discounts include hundreds of pounds of laptops, gaming desktops, headphones, gaming consoles, washing machines, coffee machines, and even drones. Below we've listed some of the very best deals we've spotted so far:

And it's not just Amazon and Currys that are offering hefty discounts on thousands of products, with Walmart and Best Buy getting in on the price slashing action, as well as AO.com and John Lewis, too. We think it is without doubt definitely worth checking out each retailer before pulling the trigger on a deal, as you may very well find that one retailer has just beaten the other with an even better discount.

To get a taste for the prices currently available at Amazon on its products be sure to browse the deals listed below.

