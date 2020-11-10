Currys Black Friday sale is NOW LIVE! Cheap 4K TVs, Beats by Dre, laptops, more

Currys Black Friday deals are now live, with the retailer launching its super sale with hundreds of top products and electricals at discounted Black Friday price points.

And, what's more, Currys also has a Black Friday price promise, too, meaning that shoppers won't find the deals any cheaper come actual Black Friday.

This makes sense with everything T3 has been reporting over the past few months in our best Black Friday deals guide, with retailers spreading out their Black Friday offers this year throughout the winter holiday trading period.

Currys 'Black Friday price deals' cover a very wide range of products, too, making them ideal for bagging early Christmas gifts for friends and family.

For example, there are over 90 TV deals available right now at Currys, and that includes some massive price drops of quality 4K HDR panels. Equally, there is Dell, HP and Lenovo laptops on offer for cheap, as well as marked discounts on Beats by Dre headphones.

Everything from toys to coffee machines, and fridges to telescopes are discounted, though, so it really is worth browsing right now. To view all the deals available right now in the Currys Black Friday sale then simply follow the link above, or for a curated selection of highlight deal categories scroll down.

Currys Black Friday sale is far from the only event that is currently taking place, though, with many other UK retailers getting in on the game, too. For a list of the best Black Friday sales now on read on.

For those who may not be familiar with the specific store we've also supplied a brief description of the sorts of products and deals each specialises in.

Black Friday sales around the web (UK)