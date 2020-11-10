Currys Black Friday sale is NOW LIVE! Cheap 4K TVs, Beats by Dre, laptops, more

Currys Black Friday deals are now live, with the retailer launching its super sale with hundreds of top products and electricals at discounted Black Friday price points.
And, what's more, Currys also has a Black Friday price promise, too, meaning that shoppers won't find the deals any cheaper come actual Black Friday.
This makes sense with everything T3 has been reporting over the past few months in our best Black Friday deals guide, with retailers spreading out their Black Friday offers this year throughout the winter holiday trading period.
Currys 'Black Friday price deals' cover a very wide range of products, too, making them ideal for bagging early Christmas gifts for friends and family.
For example, there are over 90 TV deals available right now at Currys, and that includes some massive price drops of quality 4K HDR panels. Equally, there is Dell, HP and Lenovo laptops on offer for cheap, as well as marked discounts on Beats by Dre headphones.
Everything from toys to coffee machines, and fridges to telescopes are discounted, though, so it really is worth browsing right now. To view all the deals available right now in the Currys Black Friday sale then simply follow the link above, or for a curated selection of highlight deal categories scroll down.
- ⭐ All Currys Black Friday deals
- 📺 TV deals – Save big on 4K and even 8K LG, Samsung and Sony TVs
- 🎧 Headphone deals – Beats by Dre, JBL Tune, LG Tone and more cheap
- 💻 Laptop deals – Lenovo IdeaPad,. HP 14 and Dell Inspiron 15 3000 discounted
- ☕ Coffee machine deals – Five colourways of Tassimo by Bosche available for just £29
- 🍲 Oven deals – Cook up a storm with a cheap new AEG, Samsung or Beko oven deal
- 🧺 Washing machine deals – Top washers from Samsung, Hotpoint and more reduced
- 🔭 Telescope deals – Star gaze like a pro with a cheap new Celestron telescope
- 📷 Camera deals – Bag a super snapper with one of these cheap Canon deals
Currys Black Friday sale is far from the only event that is currently taking place, though, with many other UK retailers getting in on the game, too. For a list of the best Black Friday sales now on read on.
For those who may not be familiar with the specific store we've also supplied a brief description of the sorts of products and deals each specialises in.
Black Friday sales around the web (UK)
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale across all departments
- AO.com – save on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – save on paint and other DIY essentials
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Dyson – clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – 20% off everything
- Topshop – up to 50% off
- Topman – up to 30% off
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear
- The North Face – big price drops in the outlet