Cruise deal: save money on this mega 111-day round-the-world-cruise with Princess Cruises

With holidaying in 2020 likely limited to a Cornish cottage, it’s time to plan ahead – way ahead – and save up for that once-in-a-lifetime world tour you’ve always dreamed of.

Cruise companies aren’t operating at the moment, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dig deep into the calendar and book something special for 2021 or even 2022.

Keen for business, Princess Cruises is currently advertising its flagship product, a massive 111-day, 51-stop world cruise.

Departing from Fort Lauderdale, Floria on 5 January 2022, the cruise includes visits to 25 UNESCO World Heritage sites, and 11 of the stops will see you disembark for a night on dry land, including a stopover in Dubai.

An 88-day cruise is also available, which takes in most of the same route. But if you opt for the full 111-day package you’ll travel onwards to France, Spain and more, before returning back to Florida four months after setting off.

(Image credit: Princess Cruises)

Destinations visited on the mammoth cruise include Hawaii, Samoa, New Zealand, Australia (four ports), Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Israel, Greece, Malta, Italy (five ports), Monaco, France, Spain (three ports), Portugal, Morocco, Bermuda, Colombia, the Panama Canal, Costa Rica and Mexico.

Alternatively, you can embark on the same 111-day journey, but setting sail from Los Angeles on 19 January 2022 and stopping at 48 ports.

The 2,200-guest capacity Island Princess is used for the cruise, and prices start from £13,614 per person for an interior stateroom, with optional third and fourth guests priced at £5,529. For an ocean view the price is £15,154, while balcony options start at £20,554.

(Image credit: Princess Cruises)

For those who want to splash out on a suite, the mini-suites start at £30,554 and the larger suite, which are at least four times the size of a regular stateroom, starts at £42,104.

Current deals offered by Princess Cruises include $1,000 (approximately £785) of onboard credit if the cruise is booked before 30 November 2020.

Travellers who have used the company before can save £785 if they book before the same date.