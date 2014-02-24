Creoir smartwatch unveiled at MWC

Finnish technology design studio Creoir has unveiled a smartwatch concept that looks unlike anything currently on the market.

The Ibis concept smartwatch is currently being shown off at Mobile World Congress.

The smartwatch eschews the 100 per cent digital approach of rival devices like the Samsung Galaxy Gear 2 and the Sony Smartwatch 2. It features a conventional watch face and combines it with an Android-powered OLED display.

Unlike some Android smartwatches, the Ibis has been designed to also be compatible with iOS devices as well as other Android smartphones.

The Ibis has a low-power, touch-enabled OLED display, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and USB connectivity. It also comes with an accelerometer, eCompass and ambient light sensor – all of which are accessible by apps.

When connected to a smartphone, it can also act as a remote control and present notifications, such as who is calling and how many texts you have waiting to be read.

“We believe the demand for smartwatches will be driven by fashion and sports brand,” commented Creoir chief executive Pekka Väyrynen. "The Ibis exemplifies the type of product that we create for fashion brands.

“Every brand has its own design language. So with each client we start from scratch to develop a product that specifically matches the brand and their audience. With our expertise, we can provide consumer brand owners with everything they need to have a real advantage when entering the smart device space.”

There is no word on whether the smartwatch will make it to the market. As such, there is no price or launch date.

If it does hit shops, expect it to appear under the brand name of another company.