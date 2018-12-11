Crazy Xbox One S deal drops: 1TB console, Battlefield V, Tekken 7, Forza Horizon 4 AND Project Cars 2 only £209.99!

This is a simply stunning Christmas cracker of an Xbox One S bundle deal if ever we saw one.

That's because Currys is currently letting you pick up a 1TB Xbox One S console along with epic World War II first-person shooter Battlefield V, brutal beat-'em-up Tekken 7, as well as awesome fun racers Forza Horizon 4 and Project Cars 2 for a whopping £67.97 less than usual in a truly epic bundle.

Here's the details of the bundle deal in full:

Xbox One S, Battlefield V, Tekken 7, Forza Horizon 4 & Project Cars 2 Bundle | now £209.99 at Currys | (was £276.96)

This deal is so good it speaks for itself, and would be the absolutely perfect gift this Christmas for a gamer looking to get stuck into Microsoft's awesome Xbox ecosystem. You get the stunning, 4K Blu-ray player loaded Xbox One S 1TB console along with Battlefield V, Tekken 7, Forza Horizon 4 and Project Cars 2 for only £209.99. Before this bundle deal was offered this package set you back £276.96, so this fat £66.97 saving is definitely most welcome.View Deal

We very much liked the Xbox One S on review, praising its slick gaming credentials and powerful 4K Blu-ray player. Yes, it can't play games in native 4K resolution like the more expensive Xbox One X, but partner it with a good Full HD or UHD upscaling TV and its a great all-round entertainment system.

Those games, too, have each been well received critically and feature prominently in T3's best Xbox One games guide, so there's literally hours of top-fun entertainment on offer here. Naturally, for such a good deal, this bundle will go fast so we advise you to move fast if you want to score.