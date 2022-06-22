Crazy early Prime Day deal drops Insignia's Fire TV to just $99

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) , which has been officially confirmed with a start date of Tuesday, July 12, is still a couple of weeks away but already you can snag early Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) thanks to some impressive discounts.

For those on the hunt for a cheap TV deal this Prime Day, you can already take advantage of what was easily the top Fire TV deal of Prime Day 2021, as Amazon has kicked off the sale early with this incredible offer.

Grab the Insignia 32 inch F20 Series Fire TV on sale for $99 ($80 off!) (opens in new tab)

The must-see Fire TV deal, which is available exclusively to Amazon Prime members, offers a cheap Smart TV deal that may already be our top pick for Prime Day 2022. If you aren't a Prime member yet, you can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days (opens in new tab) right now.

As a cheap TV that offers the full functionality of a TV double its price, this Insignia F20 Series HD Fire TV is an absolute steal at this price. Saving a massive 44% ($80 off!) on a great little set top for the room, office, or even garage, it's an offer even the tightest budgets out there can afford.

The 39 inch model, which is also on sale for $149.99 (opens in new tab), isn't a huge step up in terms of price or functionality, but if a 32 inch display is a bit on the small side this is a great alternative. It does feature HD DTS TruSurround speakers, which bumps up the sound quality quite a bit, but overall doesn't offer much else over the cheaper 32 inch model.

It's one of the best TV deals (opens in new tab) you'll find today, maybe even leading up until Amazon Prime Day 2022. So don't be afraid to pull the trigger on this one and buy today, as this cheap TV deal won't go any lower next month.

Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals: How to Earn Prime Day Credits

With Amazon dropping deals a month ahead of schedule, they're offering a bunch of ways to save even more during the actual Prime Day sale next month. From offering extra spending cash to discounts on Prime Video, Amazon Music, and more, below are some of the best early Prime Day deals you can take advantage of right now.

(opens in new tab) Explore More, Get More This Prime Day (opens in new tab)

Collect 4 stamps before July 13 and you can earn a $10 credit towards your Prime Day deal purchases. They're easy enough to get, and can be obtained by doing basic things like purchasing a Prime-eligible product to streaming a show on Prime Video. Head on over to the Prime Day landing page for the full scoop on how to earn $10 in credit today.

(opens in new tab) Prime Day Lightyear Credits (opens in new tab)

Purchase a movie ticket or select Lightyear merchandise before Prime Day 2022 and you'll receive an extra $5 credits towards the big event. Do both and you'll get $10, which stacks alongside the other credit giving offers Amazon has right now.

(opens in new tab) Get $20 Prime Day Credits with P&G Essentials (opens in new tab)

Purchase a minimum of $75 worth of P&G products and you'll receive an additional $20 worth of Prime Day 2022 credits to use during the big event. If you're already using Prime to keep yourself stocked on home goods, this is a no brainer!

Editor's Recommendations