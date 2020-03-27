Corsair gaming headset sale: $20 off the Corsair VOID RGB Elite gaming headset at Best Buy

Best Buy's Corsair gaming headset sale takes $20 off the Corsair VOID RGB Elite gaming headset – on sale for $59.99.

Like many out there I'm extremely picky about how my headphones fit and feel. If they aren't comfortable to wear, even if they sound great I'll send them back. Thankfully, Corsairs VOID RGB Elite gaming headset delivers both in comfort and in sound quality.

The first thing you'll notice about this headset is just how comfortable it looks. The earphones are padded just right, and fit comfortably around your ears for extended periods of use. The headband follows suit with good cushion and padding. It's a headset that truly does feel comfortable to wear.

Those here for the details on the sound quality though, don't fret. The Corsair VOID RGB Elite gaming headset supports full 7.1 surround sound on PC and most consoles. The built-in directional mic reduces background noise for clear voice comms, and the headset features an on-ear mute button for quick radio silence.

Corsair gaming headsets are known for their build quality and immersive sound, for just $60 this Corsair gaming headset sale is a tough one to beat.

Corsair VOID RGB Elite Wired Gaming Headset Features

7.1 Surround Sound – immerse yourself in your favorite games and movies with true 7.1 surround sound support

– immerse yourself in your favorite games and movies with true 7.1 surround sound support Built-in mic – hands-free communications with on-ear mute button for quick radio silence

– hands-free communications with on-ear mute button for quick radio silence Designed for comfort – breathable microfibre mesh with memory foam pads for maximum comfort

– breathable microfibre mesh with memory foam pads for maximum comfort Headset controls – on-ear mute and volume controls

Don't miss out on a chance to get a great gaming headset. Corsair products are high-quality in both build and performance, and Best Buy's Corsair gaming headset sale is the perfect opportunity to experience them for yourself.