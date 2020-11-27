Cheapest Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal: RESTOCK coming at 10am today!

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most fun video game consoles you can own today. It makes an awesome gift for gamers, and thanks to the Black Friday sales, they've been selling (and selling out) like hot cakes.

Well, if you are in the UK and you're after a cheap Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal, you're in luck but you are going to have to be FAST.

eBay has revealed its best Black Friday deal – the Nintendo Switch for just £239 (24% / £74 off) sold out in RECORD time after launching this morning, with one sold every four seconds.

However, eBay has just revealed it will be RESTOCKING the deal at 10am this morning. But you will need to be quick, as once it’s gone, it’s gone!

The NEW link to get this Nintendo Switch deal is HERE.

eBay promises that the Nintendo Switch deal for just £239 is THE cheapest you can buy, with no other retailers able to match this saving. (Aldi had some available for £229.99 from midnight, but as you'd expect, they sold out pretty much instantly.)

Note that the price says £319.99 for now, but this will change to £239 at 10am when the product is restocked.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch, follows last Black Friday when eBay released its fastest selling Black Friday deal (a brand new Xbox One S with wireless controller and three digital downloads for just £99) and it sold out in just 40 minutes. Selling two bundles a second as soon as they went on sale, eBay managed to restock the product just hours after selling out.

If you miss this epic Nintendo Switch deal you'll find more of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals below.

128GB Nintendo Switch microSDXC card | Was: £40.99 | Now: £17.99 at Amazon UK

With cool designs from Nintendo games emblazoned on it, this SanDisk microSDXC card is perfect for Switch, and are licensed and endorsed by Nintendo,. The 128GB version is now discounted by 56% at Amazon, saving you £23.View Deal

