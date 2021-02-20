Cheap wireless earbud deals: $40 off JBL Tune 120 in-ear headphones at Verizon

Verizon has a bunch of limited time deals going on right now including this killer deal on wireless earbuds. Grab a pair of JBL Tune 120 earbuds for just $49.99 at Verizon today and save a solid $40.

JBl offers some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market and this deal offers shoppers the chance to grab the ever popular Tune 120's at one of their best prices of the year so far.

JBL Tune 120 In-Ear Headphones Now: $59.99 | Was: $99.99 | Savings: $40 (40%)

JBL quality sound in a compact true wireless package, the Tune 120s are some of the best wireless headphone available. Now 40% off for a limited time at Verizon, this deal is a must-buy for those in need of a new pair of earbuds on sale.View Deal

With up to 12 hours of battery life, JBL Tune 120s offer all-day listening and hands-free connectivity. Simple setup allows for single button press connection with your favorite voice assistants including Siri and Google Assistant. Take calls, listening to tunes, and more with straight voice commands.

The Tune 120's feature a comfortable design for all-day use, but are ideal for standard daily use. While not ideal for exercise and fitness, they could be used as a temporary pair of workout headphones for those in need of a set. For the price these are at, you'll be happy to use them for any activity.

Of course, the Tune 120 earbuds feature legendary JBL quality sound and playback. JBL pure bass ensures you get booming lows and mids from your favorite tracks while ensuring clear voice playback on calls.

You'll also get a sleek portable charging case for recharging on the go. While you'll get up to 16 hours of total battery life on a single charge, the mobile charging chase is a godsend for any pair of wireless headphones.

