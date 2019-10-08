Cheap winter cycling gear and merino base layer sale: up to HALF PRICE off winter riding essentials on Wiggle

The guys over at Wiggle looked out of their office windows and came to the right conclusion: it is getting cold, wet and just generally horrible out there. But this is no reason to retire your bike for the next six months. This dhb winter cycling gear and merino base layer sale will keep you on the saddle in the upcoming months.

Choose from thermal socks, liner gloves, merino vests, short and long sleeved jerseys, nylon waterproof jackets and more, up to half price off on Wiggle. Loads of sizes and colours available too.

dhb Aeron women's merino base layer - Black | Sale price £26.25 | Was £35.00 | Save £8.75 (25%) on Wiggle

Merino wool encompasses all the good qualities you need from a good base layer: outstanding thermal regulation, odour resistance and breathability. Part of the dhb Performance range, the shb Aeron women's merino base layer is soft, stretchy and will keep you warm on your winter rides.View Deal

dhb Merino Long Sleeve Jersey - Orange | Sale price £45.00 | Was £80.00 | Save £35.00 (43%) on Wiggle

Using a mid-weight Merino blend to keep you warm in cool conditions, the dhb Modern Performance Blend incorporates Polyamide to allow for some extra stretch. That's what dhb states anyway! The rear mesh strip releases excess heat and the improved hem gripper won't let the jersey roll up when you are in racing position.View Deal

dhb Merino liner glove - Black | Sale price £15.00| Was £20.00 | Save £5 (25%) on Wiggle

The slim profile of this liner means you won't have to compromise on grip and handling of the bike, keeping you connected to your bike and in control all ride long. These merino gloves are perfect on their own in spring and autumn conditions.View Deal

dhb Aeron Womens Storm FLT waterproof jacket - Winterbloom | Sale price £110.00 | Was £150.00 | Save £40 (26%) on Wiggle

This high-tech jacket has a waterproof rating of 45,000 mm (!), meaning it will keep you dry even in heavier downpours. Even the rear pockets are waterproof and sealed with storm flaps. Considering that this jacket only weighs 320 grams (medium), it packs a whole lot of punch for such a lightweight garment.View Deal

dhb Flashlight waterproof jacket - Black/Blue | Sale price £75.00 | Was £100.00 | Save £25 (25%) on Wiggle

The dhb Flashlight Waterproof Jacket provides full rain protection and visibility on winter roads. The Flashlight collection has 360 degree visibility thanks to reflective strips and patches placed all around the jacket. Fully fastened to keep the rain out and the warmth in, the Flashlight jacket will serve you well on your commutes.View Deal

Why you should buy dhb Merino base layers?

We all associate wool jumpers with the heavy-knit lake district fisherman jumpers but actually – and thanks to the modern technologies – they can be thin, lightweight and, most importantly, itch-free.

On top of this, the dhb merino base layer's inner core is hydrophilic (water loving) while the outer surface is hydrophobic (water repelling), allowing it to absorb a greater amount of moisture before it feels wet compared to synthetic fibres.

They also allow some stretch for added comfort. Basically, it has most of the good qualities of synthetic garments and the comfort of natural fibres. Wins all round.

