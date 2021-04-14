Cheap Verizon deals on Airpods, smartphone accessories and more this week

During the month of April, Verizon is running a gambit of deals on accessories that can save thrifty shoppers some big money. Offering a variety of discounts and offers throughout the month, Verizon's deals are some of the best on must-have phone cases, chargers and more.

Some deals offer a flat discount, such as Verizon's deal on Airpods Pro earbuds on sale for $219.99 – a price drop that takes $30 off Apple's wireless wonders. Others, however, offer bigger savings the more you buy. Shoppers can get up to 40% off accessories and even get 50% off a Belkin power bank.

With multiple offers running throughout the next couple of weeks, April is the month of smartphone accessory savings. Some of the best Verizon deals running right now can be found below, but head on over to the Verizon store to see all offers available today.

Best Verizon deals today

Of course, savings of any kind on Apple Airpods and Airpods Pro earbuds are always welcome. While these aren't the biggest discounts these headphones have seen, it's a solid price drop on what is quite possibly some of the best true wireless earbuds ever made.

The other key Verizon deal here is the 50% off discount on Belkin's BOOST UP CHARGE power bank. A life saver for anyone on the go, having a mobile power bank keeps your tech charged when you need it most. For the price and discount, it's well worth taking a look and grabbing one of these backup chargers cheap.

