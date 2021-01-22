Cheap smart plug deals: TP-Link Smart Plug 2-Pack now 15% off at Amazon

Amazon is running a limited time 15% off deal on Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs perfect for anyone looking to take advantage of their voice assistant.

Now on sale for $16.99, this two pack of smart plugs from Kasa by TP-Link is the perfect opportunity to save a bit in the process.

Kasa by TP-Link Smart Plug 2-Pack Now: $16.99 | Was: $19.99 | Savings: $3 (15%)

Ready to bring your home into the 21st century? Compatible with Alexa, Echo, and Google Assistant, Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs are easy to setup and simple to use. Connect via Wi-Fi and control your home appliances with voice control or mobile app in minutes.View Deal

TP-Link offers some of the best smart plugs on the market, all of which are easy and quick to setup.

Compatible with your favorite voice assistants, Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs turn any appliances into a smart appliance with voice control as well as mobile app control. Download the Kasa app to turn appliances off and on from anywhere, or just ask Alexa to do it for you.

This limited time offer takes 15% off a two pack of Kasa by TP-Link smart plugs, offering a solid discount on a top rated smart plug. The smart plugs are UL listed and run at 15 amps, and feature simple button functionality for ease of use.

