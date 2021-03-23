Cheap Samsung smart watch deal: get 37% off the Galaxy Smartwatch 3 LTE

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a premium Android wearable, offering classic styling to smart watch functionality, and right now it's discounted by 37% as part of its Discover Spring event. For today only, you can pick up this Bluetooth/Wi-Fi watch for just $249.99 – that's a $150 saving on the regular price.

Save 37% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for today only as part of the Samsung Discover Sprint event, which takes place March 22-28. There are also discounts available on the titanium edition, as well as both 41mm and 45mm case sizes.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 launched in August 2020 and is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, as well as a 4G LTE edition. It is also available with a premium titanium case. It offers impressive performance for a decent price, making it one of the best smart watches on sale right now.

The rotating bezel works much like the digital crown on the Apple Watch, offering quick menu navigation. There is a range of activity-tracking features, including automatic activity detection, to allow you to focus on your workout. There's a three-day battery and a great Super AMOLED display.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: