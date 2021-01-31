Cheap Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra phone deals: bag the Android powerhouse now

In 2021, the title of best smartphone is very hotly contested. Apple has a claim, Samsung is doing amazing things, OnePlus continues to innovate, and so on. We've tested loads of handsets to find the very hottest handsets out there and Samsung's new Galaxy S21 Ultra should be top of the pile for Android lovers.

The first thing you'll notice about the S21 Ultra is the screen. It's absolutely enormous – 6.8-inches – and packs a 120Hz refresh rate, making literally anything appear silky smooth. It's something even the iPhone 12 Pro Max doesn't have.

As we found in our five star Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, there's pretty much nothing this phone doesn't have and can't do. The internals are high-end, including up to 12GB RAM, a whopping 5,000mAh battery (which lasts all day and all night), and up to 512GB internal storage. It's premium in every sense of the word.

All of the powerful hardware goes towards making Android 11 – complete with Samsung's now-ubiquitous One UI skin – run smoothly and efficiently. We didn't have a single problem opening, running, or using any apps during our testing and the whole experience is basically iPhone-like in its fluidity.

The final thing we'll touch on before getting to the deals is the camera system. In a first, Samsung has decided to include a 40MP front camera and a quad-camera setup on the back with an Ultra Wide 12MP sensor, a 108MP camera, and two 10MP telephoto cameras. The results are stunning in every setting and you can even shoot 8K video if that's your thing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best smartphone going for anyone that wants an Android device and it's not even particularly close. A huge amount of power, amazing camera system, all-day battery life, and loads more besides.