Cheap Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra deals: BOGO offers, trade-in deals and more

If you're on the hunt for a good deal on Samsung's latest Galaxy Note20 Ultra smartphone, Verizon is offering an array of deals and offers that may just be what you're looking for.

The latest Galaxy Note20 5G by Samsung is an incredible phone, offering one of the best Android phones to date. The price, however, can be a bit of a deterrent as it comes at a premium cost.

Thankfully, Verizon has a few offers running right now that can net you a new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G on the cheap. From trade-in offers to BOGO deals, these Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra deals are the perfect chance to grab Samsung's latest and greatest smartphone on sale.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G Smartphone Save big with these offers at Verizon today!

Hoping to grab the latest Samsung Note20? Verizon has you covered with not one but two excellent offers that can see you holding a new Note20 before you know it. Trade-in offers, BOGO deals and more are available for those in need of a new phone.View Deal

Verizon currently has three separate offers to choose from, each meant to save you money depending on your circumstances.

New to Verizon? Trade in your old device and get up to $750 off. Want to grab one for the SO? Verizon has a BOGO offer going on right now. No matter the situation you're in, there's solid offers going on that just may get you that new phone you've been after.

Current Verizon members can upgrade and trade in their old device and get $440 off Samsung's Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. It's a tantalizing deal for those on the fence about upgrading, and $400+ off Samsung's latest Note is nothing to scoff at.

If you're on a tighter budget, check out our guide to the best cheap phones to find yourself a proper smartphone for cheap!

