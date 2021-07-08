This cheap Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 deal at Amazon saves over $120

Finding a cheap Chromebook deal is easier than ever thanks to the options available, but this offer at Amazon is one of the best we've seen in some time. Taking a solid 24% off one of the best Samsung Chromebooks available today, shoppers can grab the Plus V2 2-in-1 at its best price all month.

On sale for $378.90, Amazon is taking over $120 off the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 laptop. Loaded with a 12 inch screen, Chrome OS, 4GB RAM, a 13MP camera and 32GB of eMMC storage, this versatile little notebook is perfect for light usage on the go.

Samsung offers some of the best Chromebooks and the Chromebook Plus V2 combines features from some of the best 2-in-1 laptops with the versatility of a Chromebook.

The standard $500 price tag of this Chromebook can make it a tough sell for some, especially since equally priced 2-in-1's and standard laptops can deliver more power under the hood. This deal, however, brings this bad boy down to one of the best laptops under $500 available right now.

That said, with Amazon taking almost 25% off this thing it suddenly becomes a really viable budget-friendly alternative. While Chrome OS is a very light interface in comparison to Windows or Apple OS, it offers all of the basic functionality expected from a basic laptop. An excellent option for students and as a basic home laptop, this deal is well worth the $380 price of admission.

