Cheap Samsung 8K TV deals: get up to $3000 off Samsung QLED 8K Smart TVs

Samsung is offering some serious discounts on its 8K TVs as part of its Discover Spring Event. Right now you can get up to $3000 on its top line of smart TVs. The 65" Class Q900TS QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV is currently on sale for $2999.99, that's a saving of $2500,

The flagship Samsung 85" Class Q950TS QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) is now on sale for $9999.99, giving you a saving of $3000. While the Samsung 65" Class Q900TS QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) has $2500 off, on sale for 2999.99, and the Samsung 55" Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019) is now on sale for $2299.99, saving $1200 on the list price.

The Samsung Q950TS is one of the best TVs in our guide and takes the top spot in our best 8K TV list. With 8K AI upscaling they make all content look great and feature Samsung's Quantum Processor.

Samsung 55" Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019) Now: $2,299.99 | Was: $3,499.99 | Savings: $1200

An accessible 8K TV, featuring 8K AI upscaling, Samsung's Quantum Processor 8K and intelligent adaptive technology for brightness and sound. Certainly a great option at this price.View Deal

Samsung 65" Class Q900TS QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) Now: $2,999.99 | Was: $5,499.99 | Savings: $2500

This impressive 8K TV is available in 65in, 75in and 85in sizes. With edge-to-edge viewing, real 8K resolution and the Quantum Processor 8K, this is a deal not to be missed.View Deal

Samsung 75" Class Q800T QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) Now: $2,999.99 | Was: $4,999.99 | Savings: $1000 The Q800T comes in 65in, 75in and 85in sizes and offers deep learning AI technology to upscale content, adaptive picture technology to match your surroundings and dynamic sound.View Deal

Samsung's QLED (Quantum dot LED) TVs provide exceptional image clarity that makes them so appealing to movie-lovers. The 8K models offer 33 million-pixel displays and use the Quantum Processor 8K to deliver great results.

The Samsung Discover Spring Event has brought some serious savings to its range of 8K TVs, making it the perfect time to consider an upgrade. Discounts range from $1000 to $3000 on some of the top models from 2019 and 2020. But be quick, the event only lasts until March 28.

