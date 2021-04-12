Cheap Ring security camera deal takes $40 off the wireless Spotlight Cam

Save 20% on the Ring Wireless Spotlight security camera – on sale for $159.99 at Best Buy

cheap security camera deals ring
(Image credit: Ring)
Troy Fleming

By Last updated

Those in search of a solid security camera on sale for cheap should head over to Best Buy, where there's a big sale happening on what looks to be all Ring security camera models.

On sale for $159.99, the Ring Spotlight Cam is getting one of the best discounts it's seen in some time. An excellent 1080p outdoor security camera, Ring's Spotlight Cam features totally wireless setup, Wi-Fi feed, as well as day and night recording capabilities.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

With just two months to go, get a preview of the best Memorial Day sales of 2021 at our convenient sales guide. It'll be updated regularly over the next two months with coverage on early deals and offers on tech, smart home, outdoor and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.