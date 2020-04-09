Cheap Razer Huntsman deal: Save $50 on a Razer Huntsman mechanical gaming keyboard

Head to Razer.com and save $50 on a new Razer Huntsman optical mechanical gaming keyboard – on sale for just $99!

Precision, responsiveness, and speed – all necessary qualities needed in a proper mechanical gaming keyboard. Anyone familiar with Razer gaming hardware knows that their mechanical keyboard deliver these in spades, and the Razer Huntsman optical mechanical gaming keyboard is no exception to the rule.

Setting out to revolutionize mechanical gaming keyboards, Razer's Huntsman optical mechanical gaming keyboard delivers an experience that instantly elevates the way you play. Featuring newly designed Razer Optical switches, each key features an optical light sensor that instantly actuates the key press to improve key-press speeds like never before.

You still get the excellent "clicky" feel from a mechanical gaming keyboard, but you get extreme speed and precision with each key press unmatched by standard mechanical gaming keyboards. Each key also features a stabilzing bar to keep the keycaps level and consistent no matter which angle you press from.

Any gamer who's serious about taking their game to the next level should already be checking out a mechanical gaming keyboard, but for those who want the absolute highest level of speed, precision, and response times the Razer Huntsman optical mechanical gaming keyboard is what you want.

Currently on sale for just $99 ($50 off it's regular asking price!), now is the time to pick one up and push our gaming prowess to the next level. This offer won't last long, so head on over today and save on one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards available today.

Razer Huntsman Optical Mechanical Keyboard Features

Faster Actuation – with reset and actuation at the exact same point, rack up keypresses at insane speeds to maximize APM during fast-paced games

with reset and actuation at the exact same point, rack up keypresses at insane speeds to maximize APM during fast-paced games Light & Clicky – get that familiar clicky feedback while enjoying light and responsive keypresses

get that familiar clicky feedback while enjoying light and responsive keypresses Stabilizer Bar – each key features a stabilizer bar to ensure keycap motion remains level and consistent no matter the angle you press

each key features a stabilizer bar to ensure keycap motion remains level and consistent no matter the angle you press More Durable – with optical actuation providing less physical contant, you get up to 100 million keystrokes per key (more than twice the amount of the industry leading standard)

with optical actuation providing less physical contant, you get up to 100 million keystrokes per key (more than twice the amount of the industry leading standard) 10 -Key Rollover – up to 10 simultaneous keypresses with anti-ghosting

up to 10 simultaneous keypresses with anti-ghosting On-the-fly Macros – customize and combine macros to maximize kn-game control and precision

customize and combine macros to maximize kn-game control and precision Razer Hypershift – press a single button to unlock a complete secondary set of functions on top of existing button controls

press a single button to unlock a complete secondary set of functions on top of existing button controls Aluminum Matte Top Plate – solid aluminum matte top plate adds increased sturdiness with a smooth, satisfying touch

solid aluminum matte top plate adds increased sturdiness with a smooth, satisfying touch Razer Synapse 3 – unlock advanced options from commands to device lighting effects powered by Razer Chroma

If the Razer Huntsman isn't quite what you're looking for, head on over to Razer.com and check out their entire selection of deals on gaming keyboards, gaming mice, and other gaming hardware today!

For more gaming news, reviews, and deals, check out the links below!