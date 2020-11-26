Cheap Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon and Best Buy are Black Friday bargains

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are two of the most fun video game consoles you can own today. Nintendo's library of games is superb and both systems make gaming on the go a pleasure.

Both consoles also make awesome gifts for gamers, and thanks to the Black Friday sales, both systems can now be picked up ahead of the winter holiday season.

Right now Amazon US and Best Buy are leading the charge in terms of Nintendo Switch deals, with consoles on their own as well as in bundles with accessories like memory cards and carry cases available.

Other retailers are also getting in on the game, too, so it really pays to browse around right now. Below is a selection of today's best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

Star deal! Nintendo Switch Lite | 128GB memory card | Was: $234.98 | Now: $218.99 | Saving: $15.99

This Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle deal at Amazon bags you the console and officially licenced 128GB memory card for only $218.99. It comes into stock on December 6, 2020, too, meaning it is ideal as as winter holiday season gift.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | 128GB memory card | Official Carry Case | Was: $287.97 | Now: $239.97 | Saving: $48

Best Buy bundles together the Gray colorway Nintendo Switch Lite here along with a 128GB officially licenced memory card and an official carry case for $239.97. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | 64GB memory card | Was: $219.98 | Now: $212.99 | Saving: $6.99

A small but welcome price cut on this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deal means it falls to $212.99. You get the yellow colorway console and an officially licensed 64GB memory card.View Deal

If you're also looking for a quality set of headphones to wear while playing on Nintendo Switch then be sure to check out T3's best gaming headsets guide, which is stuffed full of top gaming headphones. Immersion is guaranteed.

There's also some absolutely killer SecretLab gaming chair deals available right now, too, which as can be seen from T3's best gaming chairs guide, are the maker of the world's best gaming chair right now.

