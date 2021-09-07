Cheap mobile phone deal takes $50 off the OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone at Best Buy

If you're looking for a cheap mobile phone deal that offers a great balance of value and performance, there are some great phone deals happening at Best Buy right now. One of which is a great deal on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphones, one of the best cheap phones available today.

On sale for $249.99, shoppers can save $50 on a solid budget-friendly smartphone that's great for school work support. Unlocked and ready to go for any carrier, the OnePlus Nord N10 is 5G a capable cheap phone ready to take full advantage of the increased speeds, improved connections and nationwide coverage 5G has to offer.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G (Unlocked)

Now: $249.99 | Was: $299.99 | Savings: $50 (16%)

An excellent budget-friendly phone packed with a good amount of power under the chassis, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a great phone to have for anyone in need of a good handset. Featuring 6G RAM, 128GB storage capacity and a super smooth 90Hz refresh rate screen, the Nord N10 runs like a dream for the price. Check out our OnePlus Nord N10 5G review for more details!

Ranked for second on T3's guide to the best budget-friendly phones available today, the OnePlus Nord N10 is a US counterpart to the OnePlus Nord. While it comes in at a bit of a cheaper price, OnePlus didn't cut corners when it comes to performance and dependability. It offers a great balance of power, reliability and value in an excellent and surprisingly smooth running package.

Built with a large 6.49 inch screen that features a 90Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus Nord N10 provides super smooth, crystal clear picture that comparable budget phones just can't match. The camera also provides a solid level of detail, providing a great mid-ranged option for snapping pics on the go. Running off the Android 10.0 operating system, this phone is easily one of the best Android phones available for the price.

A great option as a smartphone for students on a budget, the OnePlus Nord N10 offers the complete experience without the sky-high price tag. You won't get the iPhone experience if that's what you're hoping for, but for the price you're paying it provides a solid all-around phone that performs well above average for comparable budget options.

Available for a number of carriers, the OnePlus Nord N10 is at it's best price at Amazon right now. You'll save a bit more if you pony up the cash up front, but if you're looking for an even cheaper option you can check out the offers below!

