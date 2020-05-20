Memorial Day sales are here with these cheap Macbook Pro deals at B&H Photo

Memorial Day sales are starting and sales like this cheap Macbook deal going on at B&H Photo are giving us a glimpse at some of the awesome discounts we're in for this year. This cheap MacBook Pro deal going on now at B&H Photo saves you up to $300 on a brand new Apple Macbook Pro 13 inch or 16 inch laptop!

For a limited time, you can pick up a 2019 Apple Macbook Pro up to $300 off the standard price. Those initiated with Apple's style know that discounts this massive on Macbook Pro's are rare and are a must-see for anyone looking to pick up a new Macbook Pro on the cheap.

Available in multiple configurations, both Macbook Pro 13 inch laptops and Macbook Pro 16 inch laptops are currently on sale. Both backed by Intel CPUs and featuring Apple's signature Retina display, the Macbook Pro is an excellent student laptop, personal laptop and work laptop. Do anything from coding to video editing, spreadsheets, and more with smooth power and performance. Take the power of Apple's desktop PCs on the go with complete power and portability.

Check out some of the amazing deals going on now at B&H Photo, then head over to our roundup of cheap Macbook Pro deals going on a your favorite retailers.

Cheap MacBook Pro 13 inch Deals at B&H Photo

Apple Macbook Pro 13" w/ Touch Bar (Space Gray 2019) | Intel i5 1.4GHz (3.9GHz Boosted) | 8GB DDR3 RAM| 128GB SSD | 2560x1600 13.3" Retina Display | Was: $1,299 | Now: $1,149 | Save $ 150 at B&H Photo

Head over to B&H Photo today and save big on last year's Apple Macbook Pro. Available in multiple configurations to suit any users needs, the Apple Macbook Pro features a Touch Bar, TouchID, True Tone Display Technology, Apple's new T2 security chip, and a beautiful Retina display to bring you the truest to life color tones.View Deal

Apple Macbook Pro 13" w/ Touch Bar (Silver 2019) | Intel i5 1.4GHz (3.9GHz Boosted) | 8GB DDR3 RAM| 256GB SSD| 2560x1600 13.3" Retina Display | Was: $1,499 | Now: $1,199 | Save $300 at B&H Photo

Head over to B&H Photo today and save big on last year's Apple Macbook Pro. Available in multiple configurations to suit any users needs, the Apple Macbook Pro features a Touch Bar, TouchID, True Tone Display Technology, Apple's new T2 security chip, and a beautiful Retina display to bring you the truest to life color tones.View Deal

Apple Macbook Pro 13" w/ Touch Bar (Space Gray 2019) | Intel i5 2.4GHz (4.1GHz Boosted) | 8GB DDR3 RAM | 256GB SSD | 2560x1600 13.3" IPS Retina Display | Was: $1,799 | Now: $1,499 | Save $300 at B&H Photo

Head over to B&H Photo today and save big on last year's Apple Macbook Pro. Available in multiple configurations to suit any users needs, the Apple Macbook Pro features a Touch Bar, TouchID, True Tone Display Technology, Apple's new T2 security chip, and a beautiful Retina display to bring you the truest to life color tones.View Deal

Apple Macbook Pro 13" w/ Touch Bar (Space Gray 2019) | Intel i5 2.4GHz (4.1GHz Boosted) | 8GB DDR3 RAM | 512GB SSD | 2560x1600 13.3" IPS Retina Display | Discontinued

Head over to B&H Photo today and save big on last year's Apple Macbook Pro. Available in multiple configurations to suit any users needs, the Apple Macbook Pro features a Touch Bar, TouchID, True Tone Display Technology, Apple's new T2 security chip, and a beautiful Retina display to bring you the truest to life color tones.View Deal

Cheap Macbook Pro 16 inch Deals at B&H Photo

Apple Macbook Pro 16" (Space Gray 2019) | Intel i9 2.3GHz (4.8GHz Boosted) | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 1TB SSD | 3072x1920 16" Retina Display | Was: $2,799 | Now: $2,499 | Save $300 at B&H Photo

Head over to B&H Photo today and save big on last year's Apple Macbook Pro. Available in multiple configurations to suit any users needs, the Apple Macbook Pro features True Tone Display Technology, Apple's new T2 security chip, and a beautiful Retina display to bring you the truest to life color tones.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (Silver 2019) | Intel i7 2.6GHz (4.5GHz Boosted) | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 512GB SSD | 3072x1920 16" Retina Display | Was: $ 2,399 | Now: $2,199 | Save $200 at B&H Photo

Head over to B&H Photo today and save big on last year's Apple Macbook Pro. Available in multiple configurations to suit any users needs, the Apple Macbook Pro features True Tone Display Technology, Apple's new T2 security chip, and a beautiful Retina display to bring you the truest to life color tones.View Deal

Apple Macbook Pro Features

Loaded with the power and performance you've come to expect from Apple, the Macbook Pro is a tour de force in the laptop world. Featuring Apple's signature Retina Display and running on Intel processors, the Macbook Pro is an excellent student laptop and professional laptop.

Edit, code, write, draw, and more with incredible speed and precision. Easily one of the best student laptops and work laptops available today, the Apple Macbook Pro is the perfect companion laptop for up and coming artists and professionals.

Legendary Power & Performance – back by an Intel i5 processor, the Macbook Pro is a multitasking beast built to handle editing, streaming, browsing, and more

back by an Intel i5 processor, the Macbook Pro is a multitasking beast built to handle editing, streaming, browsing, and more Signature Clarity & Picture Quality – the famous Apple Retina display in full force with 2560x1600 resolution

the famous Apple Retina display in full force with 2560x1600 resolution A Portable Powerhouse – the Macbook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level with desktop power in a portable laptop package

the Macbook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level with desktop power in a portable laptop package Lightning Fast – boot in seconds and load programs almost instantly with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD drives

boot in seconds and load programs almost instantly with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD drives Efficient Design – expertly designed to be as streamlined and efficient to use as possible, with features including TouchID and Touch Bar

expertly designed to be as streamlined and efficient to use as possible, with features including TouchID and Touch Bar Thunderbolt 3 Ports – hook up external monitors, hard drives, and more quickly and easily with USB-C port access

hook up external monitors, hard drives, and more quickly and easily with USB-C port access Accessories Galore – hook up Apple keyboard, Apple Pen, and more to your Macbook Pro and personalize your experience

Memorial Day Sales at B&H Photo

For more news, reviews, and deals from T3 check out the links below