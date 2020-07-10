Cheap MacBook Air deal: save £75 on the new 2020 MacBook Air in the summer sale!

The newest MacBook Air was only released a few months ago – working its way straight into our list of the best laptops – but Apple's most popular laptop already has a nice discount at Currys on the entry-level model: it's now down to £924.

• See the MacBook Air 2020 (256GB) for £924 (save £75) at Currys

Or it's also worth checking out the discounts at John Lewis, which has £50 off the new model, and provides its customary two-year guarantee, of course.

• See the MacBook Air 2020 (256GB) for £949 (save £50) at John Lewis

You may not be saving hundreds and hundreds here, but anything off a new Apple machine is great, and it's enough to buy useful extras too, such as a USB-C adapter to add more port types, or one of the best laptop bags for carrying it around.

The new MacBook Air is a brilliant machine, for work or fun. In our MacBook Air (2020) review, we said" "it's a hugely successful product, and it gets a really strong recommendation from us. It is not only the Mac that best suits most people, it's also one of the best laptop choices overall."

Its dual-core processor is powerful enough for most people's use, and thanks to Apple's use of extremely speedy flash storage, it feels incredibly fast in operation – it comes on from standby in a fraction of a second, and apps open immediately.

It has a fingerprint sensor for easy secure unlocking, and has a new microphone array for keeping your voice ultra-clear in conference calls. Its stereo speakers are surprisingly clear and powerful, too.

And, being a MacBook Air, it's really light and easy to carry around. It weighs 1.3kg, and having a 13-inch high-res screen means its footprint isn't too big.

One feature we love about the screen is that it has Apple's True Tone display tech, which shifts the colour balance of the screen to match the ambient lighting in the room, so that white on the screen matches what a what a white piece of paper looks like in the room. This is much easier on the eyes than the blue-toned screens we're used to, especially in the evenings.