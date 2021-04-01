Cheap Lenovo laptop deal takes 64% off the X390 Yoga 2-in-1 for a limited time

Lenovo 's April Showers savings event is going on now, offering discounts of up to 65% off their most popular laptops. Including deals on gaming laptops as well as student laptops and 2-in-1's, this sale is the perfect opportunity to snag a new laptop on sale for cheap.

The previous month's doorbuster deal on the ThinkPad X390 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is back as well, albeit at slightly lower price. Now starting at $799.99, the X390 is receiving a 64% discount on top of its $200 standard price drop.

Lenovo ThinkPad X390 Yoga 2-n-1 Laptop Now: $799.99 | Was: $2,229.00 | Savings: $1,429.01 (64%)

A must-see deal on one of Lenovo's top 2-in-1's, this doorbuster laptop deal takes over $1,400 off an incredible machine. Loaded with an 8th Gen Intel i5 VPRO CPU paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD, the X390 delivers plenty of power for just about anything you can throw at it.View Deal

Easily one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on sale this month and a great 2-in-1 option for best student laptop, Lenovo's deal is a must-see for anyone shopping for a new rig.

Designed with business users in mind, the X390 2-in-1 is the perfect companion laptop for jobs that are a bit more resource intensive like Excel or Photoshop. That said, the specs under the hood and the incredible price make this laptop suitable for both personal and academic use.

While the X390 has seen some substantial discounts in the past, this is by far the largest it has gotten in some time. Lenovo's got some killer doorbuster deals of up to 60% off across their site but this is by far the most popular, offering the most value for the buck.

Lenovo's laptop deal offers an incredible deal on one of the most popular 2-in-1 laptops available, The value here is unmatched in terms of price and performance, providing an all-around beast of a machine at an unbeatable price point. Don't sit on this one long, it'll be gone at the end of the month!

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

With just two months to go, get a preview of the best Memorial Day deals of 2021 at our convenient sales guide. It'll be updated regularly over the next two months with coverage on early deals and offers on tech, smart home, outdoor and more.