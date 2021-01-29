Cheap hiking boots on sale: up to 25% off Columbia Redmond V2 women's boots

Columbia's Spring savings and offers include some excellent deals on hiking boots for men and women. For the ladies out there who enjoy the great outdoors, you can save up to 25% on Columbia's Redmond V2 hiking boots today!

Columbia Redmond V2 Wormen's HIking Boots Save up to 25% on select styles, sizes, and colors today

Designed for the great outdoors, Columbia's gear offers some of the finest quality in outdoor gear and clothing. Columbia is offering deals all throughout Spring on shoes, clothing, and more. Women can grab this excellent pair of hiking boots up to 25% off today!View Deal

Offering some of the best women's hiking boots available, Columbia boots are built to handle the tough conditions of the outdoors with ease.

Comfortable yet functional, the Redmond V2's feature all-terrain traction for non-slip traversing and waterproofing to keep those feet dry in wet conditions. They also feature a reinforced toe and heal to increase durability and protection.

As with all hiking boots, you'll want to take some time to wear them in a bit so they are a bit more flexible. Not sure how to do that? Here's how to break in hiking boots so they provide the most comfort.

They'll last even longer with proper care, too. Head on over to T3's guide to how to care for hiking boots to get a complete breakdown of properly maintaining your new hiking boots!

