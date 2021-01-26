Cheap headphone deals: $70 off Sony's WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones

Multiple retailers are offering a pair of Sony's WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones at their lowest price ever – starting at just $278.99! A massive $70 off their standard retail price, this is your chance to grab these industry-leading headphones at an incredible price.

Sony offers some of the best noise cancelling headphones on the market, and a sale of this size usually means we can expect to see an upgrade of some type soon.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones are by far one of the most popular models to check out. Dual Sense noise cancelling tech offers one of the best listening experiences available, and audio playback is crisper and clearer than ever with Edge AI tuning.

Plus at a price like this it's a no brainer if you're on the market for a new pair of ANC headphones. Grabbing a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4's under $300 is a rare treat, and are a must-buy at this price.

You can head to pretty much any retailer right now who sells these headphones and get the deal. Amazon, Best Buy, Adorama, and more of the greats are participating in this offer, so if one goes out of stock don't stress. There should be plenty to go around for everyone.

