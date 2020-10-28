Black Friday came early thanks to this Garmin Forerunner running watch deal: save £50 today

It's almost payday! What a better way to celebrate than having a look at this Garmin watch deal at Amazon: you can save just over £50 on a new Garmin Forerunner 35 today. This deal might one of the best early Black Friday deal and Cyber Monday deal at the retail giant right now. Definitely if you are a beginner runner.

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 35 at Amazon for £79, was £129.99, you save £50.99

US

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 35 at BJ's for $89.99 (members only price)

A brilliant little cheap Garmin watch deal, the Forerunner 35 is a slim and lightweight running watch, ideal for everyday jogging, training and even for racing. The previous-gen Garmin Elevate heart rate sensor monitors heart rate 24/7 just fine and the built-in GPS chip enables runners to run without their phones and still track location, should they want to.

Garmin Forerunner 35 Running Watch in Aqua Green | On sale for £79 | Was £129.99 | Save £50.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 35 is slim and waterproof and has integrated heart rate sensor and built in GPS too. It only weighs a mere 37 grams and has a battery life of nine days – in watch mode. It syncs automatically to your phone using the Garmin Connect app.View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 35 running watch

Designed for the everyday runner, the Garmin Forerunner 35 is a slim and light running watch with built-in wrist heart rate monitor and GPS chip that records the distance travelled as well as pace.

This is not a top tier Garmin running watch such as the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro or the Garmin Forerunner 745, but at least it's cheap and still does the job just fine nevertheless. If you are looking for a no-frills running watch, the Forerunner 35 is the perfect choice for you.

When it is paired with a compatible smartphone, the Forerunner 35 delivers Smart Notifications and you can keep the fam in loop using the LiveTrack that tracks your route in real-time. The Forerunner 35 automatically updates its software and can be used to control your music from your smartphone too.