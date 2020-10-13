Cheap Garmin watch deal for Amazon Prime Day: Garmin Forerunner 735XT price SLASHED

Oh my gosh! Would you look at this Amazon Prime Day Garmin watch deal: Amazon has quite literally slashed the price of the Garmin Forerunner 735XT, one of the most popular triathlon watch, almost in HALF. That's right, you can get a new Garmin for dirt cheap.

Interested in other cheap Garmin watch deals? We have plenty of those as well as a handy guide to the best running watches and best triathlon watches so you can make an educated decision which multisport watch to buy next. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are also coming in slowly but steadily, better bookmark those pages too.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT, Multi-sport GPS Running Watch | On sale for $169.99 | Was $299.99 | You save $130 at Amazon

With wrist-based heart rate monitoring and integrated GPS, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT makes sports activity tracking easy. It offers running, cycling and swimming dynamics analysis (including VO2 max) so if you are a triathlon athlete and haven't got the budget to by the new Forerunner 745, this running watch for you.View Deal

