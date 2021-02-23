Cheap gaming headset deals: 30% off the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition

Gamers hoping to grab a new headset on the cheap can head over to Amazon right now to save $30 on the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset.

Featuring THX 7.1 Surround Sound and a retractable noise cancelling mic, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset is an excellent choice for PC gaming as well as an Xbox or PS5 gaming headset.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset Now: $69.99 | Was: $99.99 | Savings: $30 (30%)

Upgrade that old headset and save a nice chunk of cash in the process. The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition features THX 7.1 Surround Sound support, a noise cancelling built-in mic, and a comfortable design for all-day sessions.

Rated 5th in our best gaming headsets guide, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition offers a killer experience for the price.

Full THX 7.1 Surround Sound support immerses you like never before in your favorite games, bringing out details you didn't even know were there. Coupled with a retractable noise cancelling mic that offers crystal clear voice comms and the value here just can't be beat.

It's also an excellent option for Xbox and PS5 owners, taking full advantage of the new consoles tech by providing the most immersive sound possible. As an Xbox or PS5 gaming headset replacement, it passes the test with flying colors and offers a pretty affordable alternative.

The deal is only for a limited time at Amazon and may be gone tomorrow. If you're on the fence about grabbing one of Razer's best headsets available, this deal should be just what you need to take the plunge.

