Cheap gaming headset deals: $30 off Razer Nari Ultimate headset at the Microsoft Store

For a limited time, you can grab Razer's Nari Ultimate 7.1 surround sound wireless gaming headset on sale just $169.99 – a solid $30 off the standard retail price.

Pairing nicely with gaming rigs and consoles, Razer's Nari Ultimate gaming headset works perfectly with the Xbox Series X and is excellent as a PS5 gaming headset. A built-in mic along with full 7.1 surround sound and THX support, the Nari Ultimate features haptic feedback to immerse you more than ever.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset Now: $169.99 | Was: $199.99 | Savings: $30 (15%)

Razer's Nari Ultimate gaming headset puts you in the game like never before. Full 7.1 surround sound, THX support and haptic feedback bring the action alive with some of the clearest, most immersive sound imaginable. View Deal

Razer offers some of the best gaming headsets for PS5, Xbox, and PC, and the Razer Nari Ultimate at this price is an excellent bargain.

Featuring full 7.1 surround support and THX spacial audio support, the Nari Ultimate offers crisp and clear audio playback of every detail. From footsteps to explosions, hear every detail as it was meant to be. It also features Razer Hypersense, a complete haptic feedback experience based on audio feedback from your game.

Featuring haptic technology from LoFelt, experience your game like before with physical haptic feedback of the action on screen. Feel the roar of that fighter jet flying overhead, the rumble of the tanks rolling by, and more with THX spatial audio to immerse you like never before.

If you've been able to get your hands on the new Xbox or PS5, then you have to make sure you have the right headset for the experience. While there are plenty of options out there to choose from, Razer's headsets are some of the best and at this price, the Nari Ultimate is a great deal.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: