Cheap gaming chairs deals at Secret Lab's Stay Home sale can save you up to $100

Secret Lab is running their Stay Home sale throughout the month of March, taking up to $100 some of their most popular gaming chairs. With prices starting at $335, gamers can grab a NAPA 2.0, SoftWeave or PRIME 2.0 PU Leather gaming chair on sale at some of their best prices yet.

With some of the best gaming chairs available today, Secret Lab is one of the top brands you can go with. Premium comfort designed for extended gaming sessions, Secret Lab chairs offer an incredible amount of support while promoting a better gaming posture.

Secret Lab Stay Home Sale

Shop for some of the best Secret Lab gaming chairs on sale now during their Stay Home sale. Taking up to $100 off select models, gamers can nab a PRIME 2.0, SoftWeave or NAPA gaming chair on sale for a limited time.View Deal

Gamers can choose from three of Secret Lab's most popular gaming chairs including the PRIME 2.0 Leather, SoftWeave and NAPA models.

Secret Lab's PRIME 2.0 chairs are getting the largest discount of the sale, receiving $100 off select models during the Stay Home sale. These tend to offer the most comfort but can take some breaking in, so if you want some classy but functional check out the PRIME 2.0 Leather models.

The NAPA and SoftWeave models are both receiving $25 off discounts during the sale as well. Offering a more breathable chair, these are ideal for gamers who run hot and need a bit more airflow during sessions. They'll provide great support and comfort, but from a durability standpoint are prone to tearing and fraying.

From a price standpoint, you'll save more with the PRIME 2.0 PU Leather models on sale but you'll be paying a little as well. The added durability is worth the price of admission here though, so upgrade if you can to get the most comfortable gaming chair for you.

