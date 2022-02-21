Cheap fitness tracker deal saves shoppers $100 on the Fitbit Sense for Presidents Day

Get 33% off the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch at Amazon this Presidents Day

Fitbit Sense deal, Presidents Day sale at Amazon
(Image credit: Fitbit)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

The Presidents Day sales are in full swing, helping shoppers save hundreds of dollars on top products from leading retailers. The biggest sales we’ve seen have been on furniture, gaming hardware and computing tech, including Nintendo Switch deals, Dell laptops and TV sales.

As always, Amazon has tons of deals on offer today, including some great offers on Fitbit models. Currently, the Fitbit Sense is 33% off, saving customers $100 on this top smartwatch model.

View the Fitbit Sense deal at Amazon

Originally priced at $299.95, the Fitbit Sense is now $199.95. Rated as one of the best Fitbits by T3, the Fitbit Sense monitors your workouts, heart rate and skin temperature.

This price cut is available in Carbon/Graphite, Sage Grey/Silver and White/Gold colors and comes with a free 6 month trial of Fitbit Premium for new Premium users. 

To shop this Presidents Day deal on the Fitbit Sense, click the link above or keep reading to find more details, including more Fitbit deals at Amazon.

Fitbit Sense: was $299.95, now $199.95 at Amazon

Save $100 on the Fitbit Sense at Amazon for Presidents Day. This innovative smartwatch helps you stay on top of your fitness goals and track your progress throughout the day and night. It comes with built-in GPS, voice assistant and connects with the Fitbit ECG app. Free 6 month Fitbit Premium trial included in deal.

View Deal

If you’re interested in a different Fitbit model, Amazon currently has deals on the Fitbit Versa 2 and the Fitbit Charge 5. Both are top fitness trackers and are up to 34% off today.

Fitbit Versa 2: was $175.95, now $129.95 at Amazon

Save $46 on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Amazon for Presidents Day. This smartwatch tracks your heart rate, sleep, steps, distance and calories burned. With Amazon Alexa built-in, you can get the latest news and weather updates, easily control your Spotify playlists and set alarms, all from your wrist. 

View Deal
Fitbit Charge 5: was $179.95, now $119.25 at Amazon

Save $60.70 on the Fitbit Charge 5 at Amazon for Presidents Day. The Fitbit Charge 5 is a sleek and slim model which shows you daily statistics including daily readiness, stress management score and health metrics like heart rate and skin temperature. 

View Deal

To bag more deals on a variety of products, check out the T3 best Presidents Day sales guide for our top picks from Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Home Depot and many more. 

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

As Deals Writer at T3.com, Bethan covers all things deals, unsurprisingly! Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, magazines and on a variety of topics, from jewellery and fashion, to food and telecoms. In her spare time, Bethan enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

