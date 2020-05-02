Cheap Fitbit smartwatch deals: $50 off the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch at B&H Photo

Head over to B&H Photo to check out this cheap Fitibit smartwatch deal where you can save up to $50 on a Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch – but only while supplies last!

Designed to be the fitness fanatic's best friend, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch comes loaded with an array of slick features to promote a healthier lifestyle and keep you on track to reach your goals. The Versa 2 smartwatch is a go-to fitness watch for athletes around the world, and with the addition of Amazon Alexa and a few other enhancements, takes a big leap into the smartwatch scene with a bang.

Download the Fitbit app to your smartphone and you can get access to your personalized workout guidance. Receive real-time distance and pacing data, and get an insight into metrics that can help you improve both your day to day life as well as your workouts. You'll also get access to Amazon Alexa, voice-to-text text messaging, and more.

You'll also be able to download hundreds of your favorite apps directly to your Fitbit Versa 2, with everyone's favorites including Spotify for on-demand workout tunes when you need them.

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is already well worth it's standard $199 price tag, so it's a no brainer to grab one of these at $50 off while you can! Check out the available colors and styles over at B&H Photo!

For more deals on smartwatches and running watches head over to B&H Photo's deal section!

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch (Black/Carbon Aluminum) | Was: $199 | Now: $149 | Save $50 at B&H Photo

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch (Stone/Mist Gray Aluminum) | Was: $199 | Now: $149 | Save $50 at B&H Photo

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch (Petal/Copper Rose Aluminum) | Was: $199 | Now: $149 | Save $50 at B&H Photo

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch Special Edition (Navy & Pink Woven/Copper Rose Aluminum) | Was: $229 | Now: $179 | Save $50 at B&H Photo

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch Features

Always-On Display Mode – just glance to see your clock fac during workouts or when your hands are full

just glance to see your clock fac during workouts or when your hands are full Essential Apps – download hundreds of your favorite apps – including Spotify, AccuWeather, and more

download hundreds of your favorite apps – including Spotify, AccuWeather, and more Personalized Clock Face – choose from hundreds of uniquely designed digital clock faces downloadable from the Fitbit app

choose from hundreds of uniquely designed digital clock faces downloadable from the Fitbit app 15+ Goal-Based Exercises – choose from running, biking, swimming, yoga, and more then set goals to achieve and real-time stats for progress updates

choose from running, biking, swimming, yoga, and more then set goals to achieve and real-time stats for progress updates Real-Time Pace & Distance – monitor speed and mileage by connecting with your mobile phones GPS

monitor speed and mileage by connecting with your mobile phones GPS Text Voice Replies – compose and send replies through text messaging with voice-to-text and voice control

compose and send replies through text messaging with voice-to-text and voice control Fitbit App – get tacking, data, motivation, and guidance when you need it all in one convenient app

get tacking, data, motivation, and guidance when you need it all in one convenient app Female Health Tracking – use your watch and the Fitbit app to log periods, record symptoms, gauge ovulation and discover patterns in your cycle

use your watch and the Fitbit app to log periods, record symptoms, gauge ovulation and discover patterns in your cycle Guided Breathing – personalized breathing sessions based on your heart rate help you manage stress levels

