Cheap Echo deal at Amazon takes $35 off the Echo Show 5 plus Blink security camera bundle

Amazon's cheap Echo Show 5 deal is still running strong, offering over 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display plus Blink Mini outdoor wireless security camera bundle.

On sale for $59.99, this bundle offers Amazon's Echo Show 5 plus a Blink Mini outdoor Wi-Fi security camera for their cheapest prices of the year.

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini Bundle Now: $89.99 | Was: $124.98 | Savings: $34.99 (27%)

Amazon's best Echo Show deal is back and better than ever, offering the Echo Show 5 plus a Blink Mini for just $89.99. A solid 27% off, this is one of the best deals on the Echo Show 5 around.View Deal

Amazon's Echo Show 5 takes what everyone loves about their best smart speaker the Echo Dot and adds an LED touch screen for enhanced interactivity and control. T3's Echo Show 5 review offers more insight around this version of Amazon's popular smart display.

Combined with the added Blink Mini outdoor security camera, this package works great as a simple smart home security setup for homes or offices. Blink offers some excellent Wi-Fi security options, with the Blink Mini specializing in outdoor coverage. Its housing withstands the elements and provides constant 24/7 surveillance both during day and night.

At this price, this bundle package is also one of the best Echo Show deals in some time. While the Echo Show 5 goes on sale often, this deal is a bit more rare and only shows up around big sale days including Amazon Prime Day.

