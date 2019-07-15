Cheap Dyson? Not exactly but this Amazon Prime Day deal on a Hoover rival is genuinely cheap

A very creditable Dyson V11 or Dyson V8 rival, Hoover’s FD22RA Freedom 3-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Amazon Prime Day comes with £50 off and a fistful of uses. Why’s that? Well, this particular cordless Dyson vacuum rival features an innovative design that allows you to clean in three different ways; traditional floor sweeping, handheld and high-reach too. It also features a Silver-ion treated dust container, supposedly making it 'more hygienic' to use.
• Hoover FD22RA Freedom 3-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. £79.99, was £129.99, save £50
Adding to the appeal of the Hoover Freedom 3-in-1 is the way that it’s cordless, meaning there are no trailing cables to irritate you on your cleaning excursions. The 22-volt lithium battery pack delivers up to 25 minutes of cleaning heaven, while at the same time the Hoover doesn't feel unwieldy because it weighs in at just under 2.3 kilos. Tidy.
• Hoover FD22RA Freedom 3-in-1 £79.99 | Was £129.99 |Save £50 at Amazon
Versatility is at the heart of the Hoover Freedom thanks to its cordless design, dependable battery pack and stick-style design. Add to that the way it can be used in three different ways from cleaning flat surfaces right up to hard to get to corners and crevices above your head, it’s a real Dyson-style workhorse, at a decidedly non-Dyson priceView Deal
Along with the Hoover itself this vacuum comes complete with a wall mount, so it can easily be stored out of sight and out of the way too. That alone makes it hugely appealing as we all know what it’s like trying to store a conventional vacuum cleaner. They're so awkward. So get it off the ground and on a wall with the Hoover FD22RA. Freedom awaits!
• Hoover FD22RA Freedom 3-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. £79.99, was £129.99, save £50.00.
• Best cordless vacuum cleaner
Prime essentials
- Browse today's Amazon deals
- Visit Amazon's UK Prime Day page
- Visit Amazon's US Prime Day page
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (UK)
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (US)
More sales!
- Browse John Lewis sale TV deals
- Currys Black Tag Summer Event – live now
- eBay UK 15 Days of Deals – live now to July 30
- Very’s Very Big Deals sale – live now
- Lovehoney UK 50% off sale – live now
- Goldsmiths sale – live now
- John Lewis clearance sale – live now
- Le Creuset summer sale – live now
- Go Outdoors sale – live now
- Made.com sale – flash sales live
- AllSaints sale – live now
- Nike sale – live now
- Schuh sale – live now
- Office sale – live now
- Dr Martens sale – live now
- Walmart July sale – July 14 to July 17
- eBay US Crash Sale – July 15
- eBay US July Deals – live now until July 20
- Dell Black Friday in July – live now until July 12
- Newegg FantasTech sale – live now until July 18
- Target Deal Days – July 15 and 16
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – July 19 to August 4
- Lovehoney US 50% off sale – live now