Cheap drones for beginners: 62% off the Blade Glimpse FPV drone at Adorama

For a limited time, you can get the Blade Glimpse FPV camera drone for beginners on sale for just $49 – over 60% off the standard price tag!

With over $90 in savings on this deal, the Blade Glimpse FPV drone easily becomes one of the best camera drones under $100 and a must-buy drone for beginners and kids.

Blade Glimpse FPV HD Camera Drone Kit Now: $49 | Was: $139.99 | Savings: $90.99 (62%) | Adorama

An excellent cheap drone for beginners and kids alike, the Blade Glimpse FPV HD camera drone kit comes ready to go out of the box. Pilots can quickly setup the drone and record in minutes, using a super easy to use receiver that connects to your smart phone.View Deal

A solid contender for one of the best cheap drones for beginners and kids, the Blade Glimpse FPV drone is an affordable entry point into the hobby.

Usually on sale for an already fairly priced $139.99, the Blade Glimpse features an HD 1280x720p camera, 80 foot live camera feed range, and an easy to use receiver to connect an iOS or android smart phone.

It's an excellent option for those new to the hobby, offering an already impressive drone for the price at an even cheaper entry point. It may not have the full suite of features you'd find from a drone twice the price, but if you're just starting out those are not entirely necessary.

If you're shopping for a cheap drone for kids, look no further. It's only $50 with the 62% off, so no regrets on this one if the kids decide not drones are not for them or it gets damaged.

