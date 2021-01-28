Cheap Chromebook deals: $30 off Samsung Chromebook 4 laptop at Walmart

Head over to Walmart today to grab Samsung's Chromebook 4 11.6" laptop on sale for just $199.99 – now $30 off the standard $299.99 price tag.

An excellent Chromebook for personal use and students starting up the school year, Samsung's Chromebook 4 offers a versatile laptop at an incredibly affordable price. Now $30 off, it's at its best price of the year and is an absolute steal.

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6" Laptop Now: $199.99 | Was: $299.99 | Savings: $30

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 and paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage, Samsung's Chromebook 4 offers a great entry point into the world of Chromebooks. Now on sale for just $199.99 (discount applied in cart), there's no better time to grab one.View Deal

Offering some of the best Chromebooks around, Samsung delivers on all fronts with their line of Chromebooks. Built with the quality you'd expect from a Samsung product, the Chromebook 4 provides an excellent option to those looking to grab themselves a new laptop.

An Intel Celeron N4000 powers this versatile machine, ensuring smooth performance in basic functions likes streaming, web browsing, video chats, and more. Coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of on-board memory, the Chromebook 4 is perfect for personal use and students.

We always recommend to anyone grabbing a Chromebook, pick up some form of external storage. You can get some great insight at T3's guide to the best external hard drives, and you'll be able to find plenty of deals on external SSDs and hard drives at just about any retailer.

It's also important to note that Chromebooks aren't meant for more resource intensive operations. While the specs of the Chromebook 4 are solid under the hood, Chromebooks are best suited for basic use such as web browsing or streaming. For more resource intensive tasks, check out our guide to the best laptops or best student laptops.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Super Bowl 55 is just around the corner. Is your TV ready for the best viewing experience possible? Check out our guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals to find yourself a brand new 4K TV on sale just in time for the big game!

You can also start gearing up for the best President's Day sales of the year by heading over to our comprehensive guide. We've got an expanding list of the best places to find deals and deals this President's Day.

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: